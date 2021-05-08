|
08.05.2021 00:40:00
Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
BURNABY, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Mr. Trent Balog and Mr. Grant Sali were nominated from the floor at the Meeting by the Company's major shareholder.
NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Dr. Kooi Ong Tong
97.7%
2.3%
Garson Lee
99.3%
0.7%
Jim Teh
99.4%
0.6%
Brian Flagel
99.3%
0.7%
Ian Tong
97.7%
0.3%
Trent Balog
88.4%
11.6%
Grant Sali
88.4%
11.6%
Trent Balog
Trent Balog has spent his entire career in the building materials distribution industry. His 40+ years of experience have seen many interesting trends. He began his journey working for Weldwood of Canada in Edmonton's warehouse and onto Saskatoon in a sales role, then he moved to Calgary in 1987 with McMillian Bloedel, where he was Sales Supervisor/National Accounts. Trent ultimately made the move to Taiga Building Products in 1995, where he has spent the past 27 years. Trent began as a Trader, then progressed to helping develop the Preserved Wood program for the Prairies. He was integral in launching Taiga Logistics, and from there he continued to take on more senior roles such as GM of the Prairies, Western VP, and then COO. He was CEO/President for 5 years and now currently holds the position of Co-CEO. Trent's leadership skills led to growing and developing the strongest network in the industry. Trent has keen insight into trends and consumer behavior given his years of experience, but more importantly contributes to building the unique and resilient culture that is Taiga. He enjoys golfing, supporting his Edmonton Oilers, and skiing, among other pursuits.
Grant Sali
Mr. Sali's first job in the industry was with Weldwood of Canada, where he started in the warehouse and furthered his career as a salesman in their distribution and mill divisions. In 1982 he accepted a position as the sales manager at Trendwood in Edmonton. He came back to British Columbia in 1988 to work for Crestbrook Forest Industries Ltd as a sales manager out of their Cranbrook office. He was hired by Taiga in 1990 to establish the distribution centre in Kelowna. In 2001, he was promoted to Langley's branch manager and became a VP in 2007 with responsibility for Allied Products, Envirofor and the USA. In 2012 Mr. Sali assumed the position EVP Supply Management. Prior to Mr. Sali's recent retirement he held the position of EVP Supply Management/Chief Procurement Officer.
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution to increase the size of the board of directors of the Company from five to seven and the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 7, 2021.
SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments
Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen vorwiegend schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}