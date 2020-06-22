22.06.2020 18:19:00

TAICCA's Online Debut at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic, the Annecy International Animated Film Festival will be held online from June 15th to the 30th. To best promote Taiwan's animation industry, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has launched a virtual Taiwan Pavilion to participate in this year's Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market (Mifa). TAICCA will also invite animation licensing experts to share their experiences ahead of the event in hopes of increasing international cooperation opportunities.

Taiwan Animated

The virtual Taiwan Pavilion will showcase 15 Taiwanese animation exhibitors and 21 animated films, including "Hero of Heroes," the film adaptation of famous comic series Jhuge Shiro; "Secret - Weapon" by Fish WANG who is the winner of last year's Golden Horse Best Animation Short Film; and "The Small Big" by Taiwan's Public Television Service.

Particularly noteworthy are the two Taiwanese animated films nominated in the main competitions. One is the "Great Hoax: The Moon Landing" by John HSU's nominated in the VR works competition. The other, "Puppy Love," by Taipei National University of the Arts student I-Wen CHEN's nominated for the Graduation Films competition, which was featured on the cover of "Ecran Total" magazine.

For the first time, TAICCA will promote Taiwan's animation industry in the Meet the Publisher Program, a gathering for international market professionals, showcasing twelve publishers and forty-four comics, picture books, and graphic arts projects. TAICCA's matchmaking mechanism will not only introduce and set up meetings for international animation producers to Taiwanese graphic arts publishers, but also provide translation services hoping to establish more international co-production and collaboration opportunities. Some notable works participating in the matchmaking event include "The Corner Store I," "The Illusionist on the Skywalk," "Scrolls of a Northern City," as well as picture books by famous author and illustrator Jimmy LIAO.

To make the matchmaking events a success, TAICCA will customize a unique "TAICCA School" course featuring licensing experts to equip creators and exhibitors with knowledge on IP rights before engaging the international market.

Even though the pandemic has disrupted international film festivals and tradeshows, with many either canceled or moved online, TAICCA is ready to present the best Taiwanese content to the world.

Taiwan Animated Website: https://taiwancinema.taicca.tw/annecy/

Annecy International Animated Film Festival: https://www.annecy.org/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiccas-online-debut-at-the-annecy-international-animated-film-festival-301081158.html

SOURCE Taiwan Creative Content Agency

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.46
0.43 %
ABB 20.69
0.24 %
Swisscom 501.20
-0.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 330.20
-0.51 %
CS Group 9.71
-0.57 %
Novartis 85.30
-1.77 %
Sika 184.50
-1.78 %
Alcon 57.24
-1.95 %
The Swatch Grp 189.40
-2.57 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
-2.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:17
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12:09
Vontobel: derimail - Inverser BRC auf Tesla mit 150% Barriere und 10% Coupon
09:46
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit 2011
07:22
Bündnisse gegen Wirtschaftsflaute und Corona
06:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Basiswerte stehen im Fokus der Anleger? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
19.06.20
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Basiswerte stehen im Fokus der Anleger? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie verliert über 40 Prozent: Treuhandkonten mit Milliarden bestehen laut Konzern wohl nicht - kein Bilanz-Testat - Vorstand Marsalek abberufen
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Ringen um Personal-Sparpaket geht weiter
Novartis stoppt Studie mit Malaria-Mittel gegen COVID-19 - Aktie im Minus
ams will sich am Kapitalmarkt Mittel für OSRAM-Übernahme beschaffen - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Milliarden sind angeblich nicht auf den Philippinen - Gläubigerbanken geben Hoffnung
Marktkapitalisierung: Tesla erstmals mehr Wert als Toyota - mit einem Haken
American Airlines will rund 3,5 Milliarden Dollar einsammeln - Aktie verliert vorbörslich kräftig
Basilea-Aktie letztlich unbeeindruckt: 5 Millionen Franken wegen Cresemba-Zulassung in Russland erhalten
Markt-Stratege: Kursschwankungen an den Aktienmärkten werden bleiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt rutschte am Montag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen ebenfalls letztlich zurück. Anleger an der Wall Street können sich am Montag nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich nach dem Wochenende in Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB