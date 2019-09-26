Taffy 2.0 Update Arrives for iOS and Android

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taffy Media, Inc. launches Taffy 2.0, the long-anticipated update to its popular dating application.

Following 18 months of post-launch improvements, community feedback remains at the heart of Taffy's newest and biggest update. With version 2.0, Taffy is finally available for Android. Taffy also delivers on its most requested feature: Email signup. Now, users can sign up for Taffy and login with an ordinary email address, as an alternative to using Facebook Login.

Taffy is the dating app where profile pics are blurry until a conversation has begun. Version 2.0 has improved this feature. Now, when a user initiates a conversation, their profile pics are immediately revealed. This is because they've made the decision to put themselves out there – much like the real world. However, when a user is on the receiving end of a conversation, their profile pics reveal slowly (like before), unless they choose to instantly reveal.

Taffy 2.0 also allows users to share selfies during real-time chat. Regardless of whether or not their profile pics have been revealed, users can upload and share additional blurry pics that are revealed by taping and holding each image. This feature allows users to share more content, and have some fun prior to the fully completed reveal.

Unlike most dating apps, Taffy lets users create topical posts for categories such as "love," "friends," and "chat." So, you can have one post for dating and another for meeting new pals. "Taffy has grown steadily over the past 18 months, since launching on iOS," said John Schenk, Founder and CEO of Taffy. "We are proud of this update, and very excited to make Taffy available to millions of Android users worldwide."

