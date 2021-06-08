SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’645 0.0%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0923 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’892 -0.4%  Bitcoin 28’696 -4.6%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 71.9 0.6% 
08.06.2021 19:38:00

TacoTime Introduces New Doritos Bag 'n Go Taco

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is adding to its mouthwatering lineup with the new Doritos® Bag n' Go Taco, which will be available for a limited time in stores until July 27.

Doritos Bag ‘n Go Taco

TacoTime™ is adding to its mouthwatering lineup with the new Doritos® Bag n' Go Taco, available in stores until July 27.

Starting at $3.99, the Doritos® Bag n' Go Taco features classic Doritos® Nacho Cheese tortilla chips loaded with Seasoned Ground Beef, Jalapeño Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca and Sour Cream, all packed in a bag and ready to eat.

"We're thrilled to announce the newest offering to the TacoTime menu, highlighting the iconic Doritos® Nacho Cheese," said Kim Heath, director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime™. "Our customers can always count on us to come up with innovative and adventurous new menu items, and these tacos really pay homage to the beloved snack food while incorporating an unexpected twist."

The Doritos® Bag n' Go Taco is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

Doritos® is a trademark of Frito-Lay North America, Inc. Used under license.

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

