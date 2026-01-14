Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
YUM! Brands Aktie

14.01.2026 23:08:21

Taco Bell Unveils Luxe Value Menu With New $3 Items And Early Access For Rewards Members

YUM! Brands
124.38 CHF -0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Taco Bell (YUM) is rolling out a new Luxe Value Menu nationwide on January 22, adding a mix of fresh offerings and long-time favourites at prices mostly under $3.

The menu introduces five new items, including a Mini Taco Salad, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, and a limited-time Salted Caramel Churros, alongside five classic staples. Prices range from about $1 to just under $3, keeping with the chain's push to attract budget-conscious customers in the new year.

Among the newcomers are the Mini Taco Salad, a crispy tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and refried beans, and the Beef Potato Loaded Griller, which combines beef, potato bites, nacho cheese and sour cream in a grilled wrap. Other additions include the Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, the Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, and the Salted Caramel Churros, which will be available for a limited time.

Classic items joining the value lineup include the Cheesy Roll Up, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.

The launch follows Taco Bell's recent return of its Volcano-style menu, which brought back the Volcano Crunch Taco, Volcano BellGrande and Volcano Quesarito with the chain's signature spicy sauce.

Rewards members will get early access to the Luxe Value Menu on January 16 through the Taco Bell app by checking in at a drive-thru or in-store kiosk. On January 27, 30,000 members will also have a chance to buy any one Luxe Value Menu item for $1 at 2 p.m. PT, with the offer available in the app on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, YUM closed at $157.13, up 0.49%, and is unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

