Table Trac Signs Exclusivity Agreement With Shooter Suppression System For Casinos

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Crotega LLC, a Minneapolis company that has developed a patented shooter (armed assailant) suppression system.

The devastating effects of active shooter events on schools, religious centers, shopping centers and casinos has increased geometrically over the past decade. Casino operators have been developing internal plans and training security personnel to be able to respond to such attacks, but the critical part of any response is early detection and the means to disable an assailant before any shooting can occur. The costs for such an attack can be substantial to casinos whose priority is primarily and most importantly, saving lives and protecting their customers. Not only can the Crotega system assist in providing a solution, but rebates for insurance coverage can also lessen the cost.

In response to casino customer inquiries, Table Trac has formed a relationship with Crotega to offer casinos a solution. The architecture and structure of the suppression system integrates with the security technology of the CasinoTrac CMS. The founder of the Crotega product will be available for presentation in the Table Trac booth, # 1636, at the G2E conference.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

