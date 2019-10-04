+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 17:08:00

Table Trac Signs Exclusivity Agreement With Shooter Suppression System For Casinos

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Crotega LLC, a Minneapolis company that has developed a patented shooter (armed assailant) suppression system.

The devastating effects of active shooter events on schools, religious centers, shopping centers and casinos has increased geometrically over the past decade. Casino operators have been developing internal plans and training security personnel to be able to respond to such attacks, but the critical part of any response is early detection and the means to disable an assailant before any shooting can occur. The costs for such an attack can be substantial to casinos whose priority is primarily and most importantly, saving lives and protecting their customers. Not only can the Crotega system assist in providing a solution, but rebates for insurance coverage can also lessen the cost.

In response to casino customer inquiries, Table Trac has formed a relationship with Crotega to offer casinos a solution. The architecture and structure of the suppression system integrates with the security technology of the CasinoTrac CMS. The founder of the Crotega product will be available for presentation in the Table Trac booth, # 1636, at the G2E conference.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-shooter-suppression-system-for-casinos-300931302.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:28
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
09:18
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
08:49
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
06:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:53
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
SMI legt zu -- DAX steigt -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Julius Bär verkleinert Geschäftsleitung - Aktie unter Druck
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus
Uber, Slack und WeWork: Kein erfolgreiches Jahr für Softbank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX steigt -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Nachmittag wieder zulegen. Der deutsche Markt klettert ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für etwas Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB