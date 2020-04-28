+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 18:16:00

Table Trac Develops Innovations for Responsible Casino Re-Opening

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces the introduction of a portfolio of Casino Management System solutions that support our clients' needs to provide a safe and socially responsible gaming experience for their patrons.

Using live casino floor occupancy data, CasinoTrac CMS provides a live feed for digital signage, outdoor and website that assists and updates operators who determine the safe number of additional guests which can be allowed onto the gaming floor.  Designed for display at the entry of the casino, the continuously updated signage will inform waiting guests and security on admittance. 

Game availability and selection is a difficult challenge for casinos as they contemplate having to place games out of service on their floor to make the space socially distant.  CasinoTrac's Dynamic Automated Social Distance Algorithm changes this by allowing guests to begin play at any game, and the system will dynamically place the surrounding games out of service for other patrons, thus enforcing the distance rules without having their favorite game out of service.

Cleaning and Disinfecting of games that have been in play is an important part of responsible re-opening procedures.  CasinoTrac CMS has added a Clean and Disinfect (C&D) map which highlights games where play has recently ended and guiding the property to service that machine.  Casino cleaning staff uses their ID at the game to provide feedback and statistics on the cleanliness of the gaming floor for staff and management.

"We are always committed to developing and providing value for our customers with products and ideas to enhance the casino experience, but there was even a higher level of urgency to innovate a solution in this environment. We are demonstrating our effectiveness in the collective industry effort to responsibly reopen the casinos," stated Chad Hoehne, CEO and President of Table Trac, Inc.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 190 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-develops-innovations-for-responsible-casino-re-opening-301048558.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
10:47
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
08:40
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Worldline-Aktie verliert: Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street pendelt inzwischen um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB