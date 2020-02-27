Taber Extrusions Announces "Alloys Straight To You" Initiative

GULFPORT, Miss., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taber Extrusions, LLC announces aluminum alloys made in the U.S.A. for immediate sale - featuring short lead times and less than truckload quantities.

General specifications include aluminum alloys 6061 and 6063.* Diameters offered include 7", 9", 11" and 16" (actual diameter 15 5/8") and log lengths of 191" (+.125" -0). Specific chemical composition for alloys can be viewed on Taber's website. Freight Terms: Freight On Board – Gulfport, Mississippi.

Anticipating a successful aluminum alloy sale, Taber recommends that customers call for availability. "When our casthouse was upgraded in 2017, we were thrilled to be able to offer extrusion logs to our fellow extruders. Now, in 2020 we are excited to add stock and speed to the equation." says Jason Weber – VP Sales and Marketing at Taber. The Gulfport Casthouse is uniquely situated with port access as well as easy access to industrial scrap. These input factors coupled with the recently refurbished casting equipment with the LARS® in-line degassing and purification system supplies chemistries and consistencies which rival those of larger producers.

TABER EXTRUSIONS HISTORY AND RECENT GROWTH

Founded in 1973, Taber Extrusions originally pioneered a process for extruding rectangular billet which enables the company to extrude solid profiles up to 31 inches wide or hollows up to 29 inches. Taber expanded with the purchase of an extrusion facility in Gulfport, MS., in 1995 which houses a casthouse and two additional presses, and multiple expansions of value added fabrication services. Taber continues to extrude billet in a wide range of alloys and sizes, including 7"billet molds, and has diversified its markets beyond military since its inception to include aerospace, automotive, marine, infrastructure, and sporting goods, among many others. For these markets, the company supplies extruded products in a variety of soft and hard alloys. In 2018, Taber added ultra-precision® extrusions to their capabilities allowing them to further serve customers in electronics, computer, and medical industries. Taber recently announced yet another exciting launch into friction stir welding, positioning them as a vertically integrated supplier of FSW panels and assemblies never before seen in North America.

Thank you for your continued support of Taber Extrusions, LLC. If you have any questions please visit taberextrusions.com or contact one of Taber's Regional Sales Managers.

*6005, 6005A, 6082 available upon request.

