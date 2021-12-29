TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2021 AT 10:30 (EET)



Taaleri's new housing fund raised EUR 58 million in the first round of funding





Taaleri Housing Fund VIII raised EUR 58 million in the first round of funding. The fund is the first one established jointly by Taaleri and Aktia Bank. The fund will start its investment activities at the beginning of 2022.

The fund builds high-quality and energy-efficient rental housing projects in Finland's three largest growth centers, i.e. the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere and Turku. The fund is a real estate private equity fund classified as Article 8 product under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, and as such is a pioneer in the Finnish real estate market. The fund promotes sustainable development by investing in properties that meet defined ESG criteria for the environmental and social responsibility and good governance. At the same time, it contributes to the achievement of the EU's environmental objectives, paying particular attention for example to the energy efficiency and carbon footprint of sites.

The fund is, as its name implies, the eighth housing fund set up by Taaleri. Taaleri was one of the first to launch a housing fund in Finland in 2009, after which the company has exited five funds. The latest exit took place in the summer of 2021, when Taaleri Asuntorahasto VI Ky was sold to a pan-European real estate fund managed by the German PATRIZIA AG. All exits have been successful, exceeding the set return targets.

"Aktia's fundraising has been a success with the sale launched in October. We can be very proud of the outcome of the first, swiftly closed round of fundraising. This is a great indication of the market demand for a new responsible housing fund and the successful cooperation between Taaleri and Aktia,” says Essi Sten, Managing Director of Taaleri Real Estate.

The fund's appointed portfolio manager is Investment Director Jan Hellman, who has also been responsible for several of Taaleri's previous housing funds. Portfolio management is supported by Taaleri's experienced real estate organization, whose core competencies cover the entire life cycle of the fund, from first investment activities to exit from the fund.



Taaleri in brief



Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

