Taaleri Energia completes a EUR 287 million refinancing of a 211 MW Finnish onshore wind portfolio

Taaleri Energia has successfully completed a EUR 287 million refinancing of a 211 MW Finnish onshore wind portfolio with UniCredit. The portfolio is owned by the Taaleri Wind II and Taaleri Wind III funds and Loiste Energia. The Taaleri Energia wind funds were established in 2014 and 2016 respectively and together they have invested in eight onshore wind farms. With this refinancing Taaleri Energia has further enhanced the value of the investments by replacing the existing individual project financing packages and realising the benefits of a portfolio refinancing.

Kai Rintala, Taaleri Energia’s Managing Director, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of this refinancing which has significantly enhanced returns for our investors.”

Matteo Pietropoli, Global Head of Infrastructure & Power Project Finance at UniCredit, said: "We are proud to be part of this deal, which both evidences UniCredit’s capabilities in sustainability-linked lending and our enduring commitment to the financing of renewable investments. I would like to thank Taaleri Energia for their trust and look forward to continue supporting them in the future.”

The new loan qualifies as a green loan under the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles.

The eight wind farms together produce enough electricity to supply around 75 400 households and offset the equivalent of around 170 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during each year of operation.

About Taaleri Energia

Taaleri Energia is a Helsinki based renewable fund manager and developer. With 40 professionals, Taaleri Energia has one of the largest dedicated wind and solar investment teams in Europe and manages a 2.8 GW wind and solar portfolio in Europe, the US and the Middle East.

Taaleri Energia is ranked by Preqin as one of the most consistent top performing infrastructure fund managers.

Taaleri Energia is part of the Taaleri Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.taalerienergia.com/en

About UniCredit

UniCredit is a simple successful pan-European Commercial Bank, with Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) across all Group geographies, delivering a unique Western, Central and Eastern European network to its extensive client franchise.

UniCredit offers both local and international expertise to its clients, providing them with unparalleled access to leading banks in its thirteen core markets through its European banking network: Italy, Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Leveraging on an international network of representative offices and branches, UniCredit serves clients in another sixteen countries worldwide.

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

