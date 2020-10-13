TAAL Names Chris Naprawa as President, Announces Revisions And Additions To Its Executive Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider, today announced the recruitment of Mr. Chris Naprawa as President of the Company. In addition, Mr. Stefan Matthews, the Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, has taken on the position of Chief Executive Officer effective October 12, 2020. In his new role as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Matthews will relocate and work from the Zug, Switzerland offices of the Company, oversee the building of the Swiss team, and lead TAAL through its next stage of development. Mr. Jerry Chan has become Chief Product Officer, where he will leverage his deep understanding of BSV, the original Bitcoin, to drive the product vision of TAAL, strengthening TAAL's commercial capabilities.

Mr. Naprawa joined the Company in the role of President commencing on October 12, 2020. He brings extensive institutional capital markets and start-up technology experience to the Company. Mr. Naprawa is currently Chairman of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN). He was President of Khiron for the two years prior where he led the company through raising over $80 million in equity financings.

Before Khiron, he was a Partner at Sprott Capital Partners, Managing Director at Primary Capital, Head of Equity Sales and Trading at Dundee Securities, and Head of Equity Sales at Macquarie Canada. Mr. Naprawa was also founder and CEO of STARTcast Solutions, a software company successfully sold to a large Canadian telecommunications company after 2 years of operations. Mr. Naprawa holds a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University and lives in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Naprawa will be using his extensive experience to manage the Company's finance function, including investor relations and capital markets strategy.

Mr. Matthews commented, "TAAL is a pioneer, working with BitCoin SV. We have the capability to transform not only businesses and industries, but to innovate and disrupt and to create new industries and businesses. TAAL is building the transaction processing and indexing infrastructure for the data driven economy. We help all data to have a value."

"At the core of our success will be our ability to interpret the technology and science of the BSV blockchain to create products and business services, responding to the needs of our clients to supply enterprise grade solutions and services. This will require relentless focus."

"Let me state, in my opinion Jerry Chan is without peer in his ability to understand the science and technology of BSV and to translate that into a product vision. Jerry is going to focus and drive the product vision of TAAL, strengthening our capabilities, in a period where this is critical to establishing and cementing our leadership position."

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin SV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

