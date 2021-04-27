TA Digital to Showcase its 'D2C in the New Normal' Solution at Adobe Summit 2021

NEWARK, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it will showcase its Adobe accredited 'D2C in the New Normal' solution at Adobe Summit.

Built on their multi-solution TA Digital Ascent , 'D2C in the New Normal' is a fixed price, fixed scope, and fixed bid solution to help organizations design intuitive customer experiences in the New Normal. The offering is modular, allowing businesses to select the pieces they would like to use at their pace. This allows them to build a strategic road map to improve customer experience as they have the budget and resources available.

Recently, the solution was recognized by Adobe as an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution . Adobe accredited and verified partner solutions are market tested and technically verified by Adobe experts. An Adobe verified partner solution requires multiple previous successful deployments, and mandates that the Adobe Solution Partner has earned a relevant Adobe Specialization.

"We are excited to have to opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our D2C solution to our prospective customers. Through this solution we have helped clients take full advantage of the awesome power of the Adobe applications. In addition to connecting the shopper experience with Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Magento Commerce, Marketo Engage, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Audience Manager, we have helped businesses build a data layer using Adobe Analytics that spans the entire shopper journey from start to finish," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji , CTO, TA Digital.

Dan Martino , Director of Adobe at TA Digital also shared his thoughts.

"Customers are now purchasing experiences not products. Covid-19 has accelerated the need for all companies to create and manage their own customer interactions through D2C channels especially those that have traditionally sold through distributors and other companies. Customers expect every interaction to be of the highest quality and will settle for nothing less. Our D2C solution from TA Digital merges best in breed delivery and technology to curate an experience like none other to drive superior results," said Dan.

"Congratulations to TA Digital," said Michael Johnson, Head of America's Technical Partner Development, Adobe. "Now, more than ever, brands are looking for ways to design and deliver personalized, intuitive shopping experiences for consumers. TA Digital's new offering brings their industry expertise and innovation and the power of Adobe Experience Cloud together to benefit our joint customers."

Adobe Accredited and Verified Partner Solutions are recognized as innovative solutions that solve a repeatable, industry-focused business challenge using the versatility of Adobe Experience Cloud combined with the domain expertise of an Adobe Solution Partner.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data- driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data- driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe , SAP , and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools , Sitecore , Episerver , Elastic Path , BigCommerce , AWS , Azure and Coveo .

