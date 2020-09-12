+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
12.09.2020

T4L Membership Portal for Subscription of Electric Vehicles launching on September 22nd, 2020

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T4L, Inc. today announced the debut of the T4L Membership Portal where you can join as a member and subscribe to the leading electric vehicle of your choice.

Every subscription under the T4L Membership includes insurance, taxes and registration, vehicle swap, maintenance covering tires, brakes, batteries, wiper blades, vehicle refresh and software updates, charging, roadside service support, and many more priority concierge services.   

Using the T4L Membership Website, prospective T4L members will have the ability to build and request a vehicle.  Once a vehicle has been configured and requested, a T4L concierge will personally reach out to walk you through the Membership, Subscription, Vehicle Selection, Deposits, and Delivery Expectations. Delivery of the subscribed vehicle is expected to be between 60 and 90 days and is dependent on factory build schedules and model selected.  Vehicles will arrive fully charged and come with a T4L New Membership Kit, Membership App, and personal preferences already pre-set.

"As auto customers continue to explore the growing mobility market, service-related offerings are becoming more in demand. With T4L, our members will enjoy easier vehicle access, a better overall dollar value, a hassle-free transportation experience, and best-in-class customer service.  We believe this is priceless to someone that is passionate about electric vehicles," said Allen Witters, CEO of T4L.

During the initial launch phase, T4L subscriptions will be offered on the leading electric vehicle configurations ranging from $600 - $2,270 per month.  Likewise, T4L will be offering enhanced options to meet the high demands of its members.

T4L,Inc (Transportation 4 Life) is a subsidiary of Gravitas Infinitum, LLC.  For more information, or to sign up, visit https://t4l.me   

Amber A. Ireland 
GI Communications 
1-239-329-9069 
amber@gravitas.vip

 

SOURCE Transportation 4 Life

SOURCE Transportation 4 Life

