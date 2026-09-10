LGL Systems Acquisition a Aktie 50473471 / US50201G1067
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10.09.2026 16:07:59
T3 Defense Secures $1.3 Mln Power Generation Contract From Israel For Air-Defense; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, T3 Defense, Inc. (DFNS), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs, announced that its subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. has secured a purchase order valued at approximately $1.3 million, from an Israeli defense prime contractor.
Rimon will supply engineered power-generation systems for a European production line supporting a critical air-defense system.
The equipment will be built according to the main contractor's specifications and the needs of large-scale defense production. It will be delivered to the customer's production facility in Europe. This is Rimon's first purchase order related to European air-defense production, highlighting demand for its power-generation systems in the defense industry.
Europe's continued investment in air defense is expected to increase demand for defense-related equipment. This order shows that demand, with Rimon supplying power-generation systems for an air-defense production line in Europe. The deal also gives Rimon an opportunity to enter the European air-defense supply chain and benefit from long-term demand.
On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 4.56 percent up at $10.13.
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Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.Weiterlesen!
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