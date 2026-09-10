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LGL Systems Acquisition a Aktie 50473471 / US50201G1067

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10.09.2026 16:07:59

T3 Defense Secures $1.3 Mln Power Generation Contract From Israel For Air-Defense; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, T3 Defense, Inc. (DFNS), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs, announced that its subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. has secured a purchase order valued at approximately $1.3 million, from an Israeli defense prime contractor.

Rimon will supply engineered power-generation systems for a European production line supporting a critical air-defense system.

The equipment will be built according to the main contractor's specifications and the needs of large-scale defense production. It will be delivered to the customer's production facility in Europe. This is Rimon's first purchase order related to European air-defense production, highlighting demand for its power-generation systems in the defense industry.

Europe's continued investment in air defense is expected to increase demand for defense-related equipment. This order shows that demand, with Rimon supplying power-generation systems for an air-defense production line in Europe. The deal also gives Rimon an opportunity to enter the European air-defense supply chain and benefit from long-term demand.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 4.56 percent up at $10.13.

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Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’687.04 13.94 SJBE8U
Short 15’215.26 8.91 SRBCQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’758.63 10.09.2026 15:56:36
Long 13’231.10 19.44 S2BJ7U
Long 12’950.59 13.94 SA2BCU
Long 12’403.96 8.99 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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