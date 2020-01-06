06.01.2020 14:22:00

T2 Labs to Participate in Bluetooth LE Audio Launch Event at CES 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Labs www.T2Labs-llc.comannounces their participation in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) LE Audio Launch Media Event at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on January 6.  The private event at Portofino Banquet Hall at the Mirage Hotel, hosted by the Bluetooth SIG, will be attended by over 150 tech/business journalists and analysts from all over the world. A small group of 11 Bluetooth SIG member companies were selected to participate to share demonstrations and discuss different aspects of the soon to be released next generation Bluetooth LE Audio specifications.

"The Bluetooth community continues to drive the technology forward to meet evolving market needs and create new opportunities," said Mark Powell, CEO of Bluetooth SIG. "LE Audio is a prime example. Not only will it enhance the performance of existing Bluetooth audio products, it introduces Audio Sharing, a new audio use case poised to transform the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us."

T2 Labs is an active participant in the LE Audio focused working groups that create the specifications within the Bluetooth SIG. T2 Labs is also developing early versions of host stack and codec software that will be key components of an LE Audio solution.

"T2 Labs is really looking forward to participating in this event and helping to launch the next generation of Bluetooth audio solutions," said Tim Reilly, CEO and co-Founder of T2 Labs. "We have put a lot of effort into developing our software solutions supporting these new LE Audio specifications and are excited to be able to get in front of such an important audience and demonstrate some of our software."

Qualified versions of the T2 Labs software solutions are expected to be available in the first half of 2020, immediately following adoption and release of the LE Audio specifications.

About T2 Labs, LLC
T2 Labs, based in Louisville, KY, is a software development company focusing on Bluetooth LE Audio software solutions and providing embedded wireless software development services for its customers. To learn more about T2 Labs products and services, please visit the website at www.T2Labs-llc.com or email info@T2Labs-llc.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t2-labs-to-participate-in-bluetooth-le-audio-launch-event-at-ces-2020-300981009.html

SOURCE T2 Labs, LLC

