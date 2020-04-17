T1 Payments Donates to Las Vegas Project150 to Support Disadvantaged High School Students During the COVID-19 Pandemic

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this time of uncertainty, T1 Payments Las Vegas, a leader in high-risk merchant processing, is donating to Project150 to support disadvantaged high school students.

Since 2011, Project150 has helped high school students and their families in the Southern Nevada area. Project150 offers support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students so they can focus on graduating and building successful futures.

Project150 offers Food Distribution, Scholarship, Student Education and Empowerment Center, and other supporting programs for high school students in the Las Vegas community.

T1 Payments' contribution will help support disadvantaged high school students and their families by providing them with fresh and non-perishable food and hygiene products.

"We're always happy to help the Las Vegas community during times of distress," said Don Kasdon, T1 Payments Las Vegas team member. "By joining together we hope to make a difference in helping high school students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Since April 1st, Project150 has served over 743 high school students, distributed 1,478 family meal bags, and provided 5,912 meals. T1 Payments is proud to support the Las Vegas Project150 community.

For more information about how to donate to help serve the Project150 community, visit the Las VegasProject150 website.

More about T1 Payments:

T1 Payments is a high-risk merchant processing company that is flexible, transparent, and scalable. T1 Payments' secure gateway and integrated shopping cart solutions are compliant with all Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

In addition to high-risk merchant processing services, T1 Payments stays involved in the community through its ongoing donations and sponsorships. To learn more about the nonprofits T1 Payments supports, visit T1 Payments Community Involvement page on their website.

For more information, please visit the T1 Payments website or call 1-866-518-2216.

SOURCE T1 Payments