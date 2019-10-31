T-Systems Support New Smart Airport - Beijing Daxing International Airport

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, provides airport operation system for Beijing Daxing International Airport. Beijing Daxing International Airport is a major national landmark project decided by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and a new power source for the development of the country. It is the benchmark and model for CAAC to build a Safe, Green, Smart Airport. The planning began in 2011, followed with the construction of the Airfield area of Beijing Daxing International Airport began in December 2014 and the construction of the terminal embarked in September 2015. After nearly five years of construction, Beijing Daxing International Airport was officially put into operation on September 25, 2019. T-systems has tailored its self-developed Smart Airport Software for digital airport management to the needs of the new Beijing airport.

Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to handle up to 880,000 flights annually, an average of nearly 2,200 flights daily. With the completion of all runways and all planned construction projects, Beijing Daxing International Airport will become one of the largest airports in the world. When the digital management system fully implemented, it will form the basis for bringing up to 100 million passengers a year to their destination quickly and efficiently. T-Systems' Smart Airport Software is already in use at more than 40 airports worldwide. It analyzes, processes and visualizes the entire flight-related data of airports in real time, from air traffic control and airlines to ground services and other service providers. Through the digital networking of all personnel involved in flight operations, the control system ensures the smooth coordination of flight movements and ground processing processes, and makes an important contribution to optimizing flight punctuality. Beijing Daxing International Airport uses T-Systems solutions to digitize all airport processes in a highly secure local server environment. The collaboration platform ensures the flexible and simple integration of 70 partner systems that are used in all areas of airport operations. Beijing Daxing Airport has become one of the most digital airports in the world.

About T-Systems:

T-Systems operates in more than 20 countries, employs 37,500 people and has external revenue of 6.9 billion euros in 2018, making it one of the world's leading independent digital service providers headquartered in Europe. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Group, T-Systems is committed to building a leading digital ecosystem for enterprises through the integration of four core areas: connectivity, digitization, cloud and infrastructure, and security. From the secure operation of traditional systems and ICT services to cloud services, including international networks, custom infrastructure, platforms, and software, as well as new business models and innovative projects in the Internet of things. T-Systems leverages its global reach in fixed networks and mobile communications, highly secure data centers, a comprehensive cloud ecosystem built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and the ability to provide top security. Create a comprehensive, integrated digital solution for enterprise users to provide one-stop end-to-end services.

