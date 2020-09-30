T-Systems Singapore introduces Fortinet's AI capabilities to enhance Managed Security Services portfolio

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, and T-Systems Singapore today announced an expansion of their partnership to include Fortinet's FortiSIEM solution to the T-Systems' suite of Managed Security Services (MSS) to better protect customer organisations through their digitisation journey.

T-Systems' network security services are supported by real-time global intelligence feeds from Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs, enabling security teams to identify old and new and sophisticated threats. By implementing Fortinet's Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, T-Systems can assist enterprises to reduce complexity, free up resources by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to automate threat detection and improve incident response capabilities.

Singapore and Indonesia will be the first in South East Asia to enjoy T-Systems' enhanced managed services solution with FortiSIEM capabilities, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020. Trained T-Systems Singapore engineers will be available to support the deployments, with minimum certifications of NSE 4 from the industry-recognised Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) program.

"T-Systems and Fortinet have been working closely for many years globally, and we have seen strong demand for SIEM solutions in Asia's mid-sized market segment. Fortinet's SIEM solution is an ideal fit because of its ease and speed of deployment in a customer environment and superior technology. FortiSIEM's ability to support multi-tenancy and a segregated multi-customer environment allows easy integration into our managed services offering and we are confident that SME's will be better protected in their digitisation journey with T-Systems," said Ricky Ng, Director, Regional Cyber Security, T-Systems Singapore.

Organisations today are facing a cybersecurity skills gap that exacerbates the security implications inherent in digital transformation. But security architects need to beat cyber criminals at their own game even despite the cybersecurity skills shortage. Now, customers can turn to T-Systems to reduce upfront CAPEX, subscribing to security services on a monthly basis using OPEX funds. The inclusion of FortiSIEM will allow cybersecurity managers to easily monitor systems using high-availability SOCs to reduce resource expenditure.

"Any effective security transformation strategy today requires a collaborative system of integrated solutions, and Fortinet is committed to working closely with T-Systems Singapore to deliver advanced threat protection for enterprise organizations. FortiSIEM expands T-Systems' managed services portfolio to create a secure infrastructure that can respond to the digital attack surface," said Thiantara Kruathorn, Country Director, Singapore and Brunei, Fortinet.

FortiSIEM uses AI and Machine Learning to deliver real-time threat visibility across the entire IT ecosystem and to eliminate SOC blind spots. FortiSIEM's user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) can detect insider threats and behavioural anomalies that would generally go undetected by traditional rules-based and signature-based defences. Each FortiSIEM Collector can autonomously monitor thousands of security events per second (EPS) and hundreds of devices for high performance and availability. FortiSIEM capabilities also provide integration with intrusion detection, vulnerability scanners, intrusion prevention, anti-malware services and can provide detailed reports for common compliance frameworks such as GDPR.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About T-Systems

With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 37,500 employees, and external revenue of 6.9 billion euros (2019), T-Systems is one of the world's leading vendor independent providers of digital services headquartered in Europe.

T-Systems is partnering its customers as they address the digital transformation. The company offers integrated solutions for business customers. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary offers one-stop shopping: from the secure operation of legacy systems and classical ICT services, the transition to cloud-based services (including international networks, tailored infrastructure, platforms and software) as well as new business models and innovation projects in the Internet of Things. T-Systems can provide all this thanks to its global reach in fixed-network and mobile communications, its highly secure data centers, a comprehensive cloud ecosystem built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and the ability to offer top levels of security.

SOURCE Fortinet