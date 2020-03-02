T-Rex Solutions Ranked #14 on Inc. 5000 Series List

GREENBELT, Md., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that T-Rex Solutions is No. 14 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro List. This List represents a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Companies on this list have shown stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.

"We have been very focused on doing mission-critical IT Modernization work for our customers the last several years, which is feeding our growth. We are still getting used to the recognition that comes with that. It is an honor to appear alongside this list of neighboring companies we know and respect," said Marc Steining, COO of T-Rex Solutions.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.html?icid=hmhero.

"Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm now ranked the #1 Government civilian cloud vendor and #1 Iaas/PaaS Government vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex is also ranked #270 on the Inc 5000 List, a Top 20 Cloud Technology Provider according to CIO Review, #3 on the Washington Business Journal Fast 75 List, #87 on Washington Technology Top 100 Companies for IT and Professional Services, and #3 on the Greater Washington Areas Good Business List.

T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in Government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for Government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit trexsolutionsllc.com or contact Kelly Ralston at 703-742-0566 x562 or Kelly.Ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com.

