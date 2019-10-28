+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 18:42:00

T-Rex Solutions is Ranked #3 on the Washington Business Journal's Fast 75 List

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex was recently honored to learn of its #3 ranking on the Washington Business Journal's Fast 75 List. The List is based on the average percentage of revenue growth between 2016, 2017, 2018. Participating companies must have had more than $2 million in revenue in 2016 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year.

T-Rex Logo (PRNewsfoto/T-Rex Solutions)

T-Rex's growth has largely been fueled by its role as Technical Integrator of the 2020 Census where the company is supporting the IT modernization of the Census Bureau's infrastructure and systems, capitalizing on a cutting edge hybrid-cloud architecture to facilitate a number of cost saving technology innovations, including the first ever internet self-response capability for a U.S. Decennial Census. Leading a successful IT modernization effort of this size, scale and complexity, one the largest in federal government, has set T-Rex apart from others in the industry.

"Recognition like this is the result of the hard work of our amazing employees, who are experts in delivering complex technical solutions, along with our innovative and forward-leaning customers, whose missions are at the heart of all we do. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us to provide the ground-breaking solutions that will continue to fuel our growth," says Seth Moore, CEO of T-Rex Solutions.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm, ranked the #4 government cloud vendor by Bloomberg, #270 on the Inc 500 List, a Top 20 Cloud Technology Provider according to CIO Review and a recent newcomer to the Washington Technology Top 100 List. T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com and www.inc.com/profile/t-rex-solutions or contact Kelly Ralston at 703-742-0566 x562 or Kelly.Ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rex-solutions-is-ranked-3-on-the-washington-business-journals-fast-75-list-300946464.html

SOURCE T-Rex Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
13:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:50
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:57
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
10:02
News am laufenden Band
09:47
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
SMI zwischenzeitich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zwischenzeitich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX verbuchte Gewinne. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB