T-Rex Solutions is Ranked #3 on the Washington Business Journal's Fast 75 List

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex was recently honored to learn of its #3 ranking on the Washington Business Journal's Fast 75 List. The List is based on the average percentage of revenue growth between 2016, 2017, 2018. Participating companies must have had more than $2 million in revenue in 2016 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2018 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year.

T-Rex's growth has largely been fueled by its role as Technical Integrator of the 2020 Census where the company is supporting the IT modernization of the Census Bureau's infrastructure and systems, capitalizing on a cutting edge hybrid-cloud architecture to facilitate a number of cost saving technology innovations, including the first ever internet self-response capability for a U.S. Decennial Census. Leading a successful IT modernization effort of this size, scale and complexity, one the largest in federal government, has set T-Rex apart from others in the industry.

"Recognition like this is the result of the hard work of our amazing employees, who are experts in delivering complex technical solutions, along with our innovative and forward-leaning customers, whose missions are at the heart of all we do. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us to provide the ground-breaking solutions that will continue to fuel our growth," says Seth Moore, CEO of T-Rex Solutions.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm, ranked the #4 government cloud vendor by Bloomberg, #270 on the Inc 500 List, a Top 20 Cloud Technology Provider according to CIO Review and a recent newcomer to the Washington Technology Top 100 List. T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com and www.inc.com/profile/t-rex-solutions or contact Kelly Ralston at 703-742-0566 x562 or Kelly.Ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com.

