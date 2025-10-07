Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.10.2025 03:45:56

T-Mobile US Subsidiary To Sell $2.8 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2033, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2035 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.700% Senior Notes due 2056 in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on October 9, 2025. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.