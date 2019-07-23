+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Systemax Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results On July 30, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after U.S. market hours.

Management will provide pre-recorded remarks on the Company's second quarter 2019 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30th.  To access the remarks please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time.  The pre-recorded remarks will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.

About Systemax Inc.
Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers.  The Company's primary brand is Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com).

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systemax-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2019-results-on-july-30-2019-300889535.html

SOURCE Systemax Inc.

