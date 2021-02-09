SMI 10’760 -0.2%  SPI 13’436 -0.2%  Dow 31’386 0.8%  DAX 13’994 -0.5%  Euro 1.0815 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’657 -0.2%  Gold 1’844 0.7%  Bitcoin 41’594 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8935 -0.6%  Öl 60.6 -0.2% 
09.02.2021 12:37:00

Systel Joins NVIDIA Partner Network As Preferred Solutions Integrator

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.®, an industry leader in rugged computing, announced today that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Preferred Solutions Integrator Partner for High Performance Computing (HPC) and Visualization products and technologies.

Systel, Inc. Rugged Computers (PRNewsfoto/Systel, Inc.)

Systel's fully rugged high-performance servers and embedded edge computers can integrate multiple NVIDIA RTX™ -powered workstations, embedded, and data center solutions to accelerate data-intensive workloads, such as edge-deployed AI inference algorithms, in mission-critical applications at real-time speeds. Systel's NVIDIA-based rugged computers feature leading-edge computer performance and density, and support centralized sensor integration and data fusion.  

"We are proud to join the NPN and integrate NVIDIA's incredible compute products and technologies into our rugged systems," said Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "As a Preferred Solutions Integrator Partner, we look forward to working closely with NVIDIA to bring to market the next generation of rugged computing solutions demanded by immediate-future customer requirements and mission sets centered around data processing, AI and autonomy."

"Systel's expertise in development and specialized designs utilizing NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA Quadro GPUs has enabled them to be a standout among HPC solutions providers," said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "We value their expertise and history of driving innovation."

About Systel, Inc.®
Systel, Inc.®is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions.

©2021 Systel, Inc.® All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

Contact
Systel, Inc.®
888.645.8400
sales@systelusa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systel-joins-nvidia-partner-network-as-preferred-solutions-integrator-301224651.html

SOURCE Systel, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 579.40
1.65 %
CieFinRichemont 87.64
0.64 %
Swiss Re 83.22
0.14 %
Nestle 99.26
-0.04 %
UBS Group 13.64
-0.07 %
Alcon 67.10
-0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.40
-0.81 %
Sika 250.00
-0.95 %
LafargeHolcim 49.77
-1.05 %
SGS 2’712.00
-1.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:06
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
11:33
Vontobel: Deutliches Wachstum bei Alibaba und Amazon
08:13
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
07:01
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung erreicht / Geberit – Bodenbildung am 50er-EMA
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Lonza-Aktie im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Dow letztlich fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konsolidierungskurs: SMI und DAX fallen -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel im Plus
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost setzten ihren Schwung vom Vortag fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit