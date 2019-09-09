Sysmex Europe GmbH wins the Silver Award for 'Best Customer Training Program' in Excellence in Learning Awards

NORDERSTEDT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex Europe GmbH has won the Silver Award for 'Best Customer Training Program' from the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards for their training department, Sysmex Academy.

The basis of the Sysmex Europe's nomination was an online learning portal – Sysmex Academy Online (SAO) – that would supplement the face-to-face training with a broad selection of digital training media and live webinars. This allows Sysmex to provide more scientific and clinical information, besides the traditional focus on product-related training. SAO gives customers a convenient and comprehensive one-stop learning platform tailored to their local language.



The 'Best Customer Training Program' award recognizes organizations that have successfully developed and deployed educational programs, strategies, systems and tools to support learning objectives. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.



"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

About Sysmex Europe GmbH

Sysmex aims to shape the advancement of healthcare by providing healthcare professionals around the world with a broad range of medical diagnostics products and solutions. Our total solutions combine highly dependable, multi-functional and easy-to-operate instruments, a variety of reagents, software that can consolidate testing data, and reliable service and support. Sysmex Europe GmbH located near Hamburg, Germany, is a subsidiary of the Sysmex Corporation in Kobe, Japan. From our EMEA headquarters, we serve our affiliates, distributors and customers. For more information on how we are lighting the way with diagnostics, visit www.sysmex-europe.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Sysmex Europe GmbH

Bornbarch 1, 22848 Norderstedt, Germany

Phone +49-40-527-260

Fax +49-40-5272-6100

info@sysmex-europe.com

www.sysmex-europe.com