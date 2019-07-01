Syrius Enters Mass Production of AMRs and Starts Shipping First Batch to Japan

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrius Robotics, a global leader in robotics and AI technology, today announced the mass production of AMRs (Automatic Mobile Robot), while the first batch of which are being shipped to Japan at press time. These AMRs will be deployed as part of Syrius' smart logistics solution to empower the productivity of customers' warehouses.

According to public data, it is the first time for China AMR providers to ship their products to overseas customers. Syrius has established an office in Tokyo and built a local service and engineering team to provide timely technical support.

"Syrius makes it easier for customers to apply data intelligence to transform the way of running their warehouses," said Luo Xuan, Syrius co-founder and general manager. "With Syrius' solution, customers could expect an increase of their warehouse productivity up to 300%-500%."

According to Luo Xuan, Syrius has amassed a number of large logistics customers and solution partners by a comprehensive capability to optimize workflow and release manpower. Customers could easily deploy Syrius AMR based solution and integrate it with their own WMS system, without any physical changes to their warehouses.

As a rapid response to demands from worldwide, Syrius has built solid partnerships with some of the leading suppliers and established a world-class product line for the mass production.

For new customers, Syrius offers a "GoPick Program" to help them get started and have firsthand trial for AMR.

About Syrius

Syrius Robotics provides the world's leading solution to transform logistics and industries with brilliant collaborative robotic technologies. Syrius' products include AMR (Automatic Mobile Robot), robot management and control system, as well as related professional services. Founded in 2018, Shenzhen, China, Syrius is empowering some largest logistics and E-commerce companies to gain a new level of productivity. For more information, connect contact@syriusrobotics.com.

PR Contact:

Stanley LI

Vice President, Global Marketing

pr@syriusrobotics.com

+86-755 8656 1344

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2510379-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2510379-1-b

SOURCE Syrius