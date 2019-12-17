|
Synovus to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on January 24, 2020
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday, January 24, 2020. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $48 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's "Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
