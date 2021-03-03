Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

$0.33 per share on the company’s common stock to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021, payable on April 1, 2021.

$0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021, payable on March 22, 2021.

$0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021, payable on April 1, 2021.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 288 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's "Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

