SMI 10’282 -0.1%  SPI 12’796 0.0%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’514 1.5%  Euro 1.0725 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’205 1.4%  Gold 1’928 1.2%  Dollar 0.9064 -0.6%  Öl 41.2 0.0% 
05.11.2020 15:05:00

Synopsys Wins Multiple 2020 World Electronics Achievement Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it received two 2020 World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA): "Innovative Product of the Year" for DSO.ai (Design Space Optimization AI)  and "Most Promising New Chip Life Technology" for the VC SpyGlass RTL static signoff platform. The awards honor companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Winners were selected by a panel comprising of senior industry analysts and engineers from Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Synopsys received the "Innovative Product of the Year" award for automotive technology in 2019 and for its Fusion Technology in 2018.

As the EDA industry's first autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) application for chip design, Synopsys' DSO.ai solution uses cutting-edge machine-learning technology to search for optimization targets in large solution spaces of chip design. DSO.ai revolutionizes chip design by massively scaling exploration of options in design workflows while automating less consequential decisions, allowing system-on-design (SoC) teams to operate at expert levels and significantly amplify overall throughput.

Increasing SoC complexity demands verifying correct construction of RTL clock domain crossing and reset domain crossing early in the RTL phase of development. VC SpyGlass next-generation RTL static signoff platform uses industry-standard SpyGlass engines and integrates advanced algorithms and analysis techniques to provide detailed information and insights about chip design much earlier in the RTL phase.

"Synopsys is honored to be receiving the innovative product of the year award three years in a row," said Sassine Ghazi, COO of Synopsys. "Synopsys is passionate about innovating solutions for the design and verification of next-generation SoCs. Receiving these latest honors from WEAA highlights our investment and success in disruptive technology innovations across Synopsys' broad portfolio of EDA and IP solutions."

Learn more about Synopsys' DSO.ai and  VC SpyGlass RTL static signoff platform.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact: 
Simone Souza  
Synopsys, Inc.  
650-584-6454 
simone@synopsys.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-wins-multiple-2020-world-electronics-achievement-awards-301167109.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 624.00
2.16 %
CieFinRichemont 62.80
2.15 %
Geberit 561.00
1.70 %
Part Grp Hldg 928.00
1.42 %
SGS 2’414.00
1.26 %
Roche Hldg G 321.90
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 71.00
-0.73 %
LafargeHolcim 42.11
-0.73 %
Novartis 76.40
-0.84 %
Nestle 107.18
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:49
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
08:08
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
08:05
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 3.40% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Swatch Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Swiss Re AG
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
US-Wahl noch immer offen: Chancen von Biden verbessern sich - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE kritisert Wahlbetrugsvorwürfe von Trump
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Wahl im Fokus: US-Dollar stark gefragt - Euro, Pfund, Yen unter Druck
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl weiter offen: Wall Street stärker erwartet -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Zeit zum Umschichten? Deutsche-Bank-Experte empfiehlt Value-Aktien
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Schwache Bankaktien spiegeln Unsicherheit der US-Wahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: Wall Street stärker erwartet -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Die Wall Street dürfte sich am Donnerstag freundlich zeigen. Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex geht es im Donnerstagshandel nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit