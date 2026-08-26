Synopsys Aktie 975377 / US8716071076
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26.08.2026 22:53:53
Synopsys, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $545.80 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $242.50 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $752.49 million or $3.91 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 42.4% to $2.476 billion from $1.739 billion last year.
Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $545.80 Mln. vs. $242.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.476 Bln vs. $1.739 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.10 To $ 4.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.530 B To $ 2.580 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.04 To $ 15.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.690 B To $ 9.740 B
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