Synopsys Completes Acquisition of QTronic GmbH

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it has completed its acquisition of QTronic GmbH, a leader in simulation, test tools, and services for automotive software and systems development headquartered in Germany.

The rapid growth of software used in vehicles, combined with the complex interaction of hardware, creates an enormous challenge for automobile manufacturers and their suppliers developing future powertrain, advanced driver assistance, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving systems. To address these challenges, automotive companies are deploying virtual development and test environments to enable software development to start earlier and accelerate continuous integration and test for over-the-air updates. As noted by a McKinsey and Company article titled Testing and Validation: From Hardware Focus to Full Virtualization?, "We expect that capabilities of virtual tools for simulation will continue to increase in the next years. It is critical for companies to leverage this development in order to succeed on the path toward prototype-free development and especially on the path toward a more feature-oriented development world1."

QTronic simulation and test tools will accelerate Synopsys delivery of a comprehensive automotive virtual prototyping solution for system and software development throughout the automotive electronic supply chain.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/zh-cn.html.

