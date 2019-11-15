+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 15:05:00

Synopsys Completes Acquisition of DINI Group

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has completed its acquisition of DINI Group, an established leader in FPGA-based boards and solutions, headquartered in La Jolla, California.

The rapid growth of software used in automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications creates an enormous hardware/software validation challenge for system-on-chip (SoC) designers. To address this challenge, SoC designers are deploying FPGA-based prototyping solutions to enable software development to start earlier and accelerate hardware verification and system validation.

DINI Group's FPGA-based solution further expands our leadership position in physical prototyping and extends our FPGA solutions into network applications and high frequency/low latency algorithmic trading.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.  
650-584-6454 
simone@synopsys.com

Investor Contact:
Lisa Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.   
650-584-1901
synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-completes-acquisition-of-dini-group-300959134.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

