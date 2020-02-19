19.02.2020 01:00:00

Synopsys Completes Acquisition of Certain IP Assets from INVECAS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare® Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to accelerate Synopsys' physical IP roadmap across a range of process technologies to address customers' evolving design requirements in markets such as consumer, IoT and automotive. INVECAS will retain its HDMI IP and ASIC Design Solutions.

The transaction is not material to Synopsys' financials and the terms are not being disclosed.  

About DesignWare IP

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare® IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on DesignWare IP, visit www.synopsys.com/designware.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/.  

