Synopsys and Porsche Consulting Introduce a Framework for Accelerating Automotive Development for the Digital Future

A Holistic Solution Catalyzing Sustainable Gains in Engineering Quality, Speed, and Efficiency for Integrated Automotive Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the co-development of a whitepaper with Porsche Consulting outlining a state-of-the-art automotive electronic architecture development process. As clarified in the "Revolutionizing Automotive Development for the Digital Future" whitepaper, this holistic solution integrates Synopsys' Triple Shift-Left approach into existing automotive development organizations and processes by leveraging Porsche Consulting Systems Engineering principles. This approach enables OEMs to build safety and security into automotive system-on-chip (SoC) designs faster with automotive-grade IP, start software development up to 18 months earlier with virtual prototyping solutions, and assess software security and quality throughout development and testing and across the supply chain.

"Automotive OEMs are in a race to satisfy consumer demand for an expansive and rapidly evolving array of digitally-reliant automotive capabilities and functionality," said Kevin Schwutke, associate partner at Porsche Consulting. "The increasingly complex electronics hardware and software architectures of next-generation autonomous, connected, and electric vehicles represent new and daunting challenges for automotive engineering teams. Synopsys' Triple Shift-Left approach leverages advanced silicon and software solutions to significantly improve electronic engineering efficiency and quality and accelerate electronic architecture development processes."

"Developing complex automotive architectures for ADAS and autonomous driving systems requires a comprehensive design process throughout the supply chain, starting from the SoC, to the ECU, and ultimately into vehicles," said Burkhard Huhnke, vice president of Automotive at Synopsys. "Leading automotive companies can leverage Synopsys' Triple Shift-Left approach to accelerate silicon chip design, speed software development, and address functionality safety and reliability throughout the development lifecycle."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.  

