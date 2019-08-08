Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution

Synopsys ZeBu Virtual Tester Solution with Ixia IxVerify Enables Scalable, Flexible, and Accurate Validation of Complex Networking SoCs

Highlights:

Collaboration enables shift from in-circuit system validation to scalable, flexible, and accurate virtual system validation

Synopsys ZeBu Virtual Tester Solution offers unmatched, full-featured integration between ZeBu emulation system and Ixia's IxVerify virtual network tester

Solution delivers complete validation continuity from pre-silicon to post-silicon, reducing project schedules by months

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Ixia, a Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) business, today announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration to enable a paradigm shift for system validation of complex networking system-on-chips (SoCs) using emulation and a virtual tester. The new paradigm is a faster, more effective alternative to traditional in-circuit emulation, which no longer scales for the port density and software complexity of next-generation networking SoCs, with the use of an emulation system connected to a true virtual tester solution. Synopsys has released its ZeBu® Virtual Network Tester Solution, which integrates Synopsys' ZeBu emulation system with Ixia's IxVerify virtual network tester. Together, these solutions enable validation continuity that spans pre- and post-silicon use providing a full-featured protocol testing solution to reduce overall project schedules, thus shifting-left traditional post-silicon use cases to the pre-silicon domain. Networking semiconductor companies can now accelerate their pre-silicon and post-silicon system validation for complex networking SoCs that feature hundreds of ports and 24+ terabit per second throughput.

"Our goal is to support networking equipment and semiconductor customers through their product design and validation cycle as early as possible," said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight's Ixia Solutions Group. "We are pleased to work with Synopsys, an emulation partner committed to developing deep, feature-rich integration with our virtual testing technology that helps achieve that goal and faster time-to-market for advanced networking products."

"Our ZeBu emulation platform has been used by many industry-leading companies to accelerate software bring-up for complex SoCs in the pre-silicon stage," said Susheel Tadikonda, vice president, Solutions Engineering in the Synopsys Verification Group. "By collaborating closely with Ixia, we are extending our solutions to meet the specific needs of networking companies through the addition of virtual tester solutions for pre-silicon SoC validation that deliver feature-rich pre- to post-silicon validation continuity."

Synopsys and Ixia are hosting a technical webinar on July 24th explaining the solutions. To learn more, please register here.

Availability



The ZeBu Virtual Tester Solution is available today. For more information please visit: https://www.synopsys.com/verification/solutions/networking.html

IxVerify is available today. For more information please visit: https://www.ixiacom.com/products/ixverify

