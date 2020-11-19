SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0813 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’389 0.9%  Dollar 0.9102 -0.1%  Öl 44.4 0.5% 
19.11.2020 22:10:00

Synopsys Acquires Precision Optical Measurements Provider LIGHT TEC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has acquired Light Tec, a global provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment. The combination of Synopsys' optical design software tools with Light Tec's solutions expands customer access to precision light scattering data for materials and media used in optical systems.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.

Understanding the way light interacts with surfaces is a key part of successful optical product development. Light scattering data provides designers with real, accurate information to predict how light reflects and transmits in an optical system. It is used to obtain high-precision simulation results for a wide range of applications such as optical sensors, displays, semiconductors, and luminaires. Light scattering data is also important for demonstrating optical product spectral behavior in photorealistic renderings.

This acquisition enables Synopsys to continuously augment the materials and media software libraries provided in their optical software products for faster, physics-based system modeling. Customers are able to save time and decrease product development costs by having instant access to these libraries, rather than characterizing materials or media manually, or paying for a third-party service to perform measurements. Additionally, customers have the option to purchase solutions from Synopsys to measure their own optical samples and import custom data into Synopsys optical software tools.

"Light Tec's proven optical measurement capabilities provide our customers with robust new tools for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualizations," said Dr. Howard Ko, general manager of Synopsys' Silicon Engineering Group. "The acquisition of Light Tec demonstrates our commitment to helping designers meet demanding optical system requirements, speed product development and save R&D costs."

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

Investor Contact:
Lisa Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

 

