SYNNEX Canada Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, was named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." The company's annual Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. SYNNEX Canada was lauded in the sub-category of Canada Distributor of the Year. 

SYNNEX Corporation

HP's 2019 Canada partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said John Cammalleri, Vice President, Commercial Channel Sales, Canada, HP Inc. "We congratulate SYNNEX Canada on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"SYNNEX Canada values HP as a strategic partner, and our collaborative relationship in developing innovative solutions for our customers is testament to the success that can be achieved when vendors and distributors work closely together," said Mitchell Martin, President, SYNNEX Canada. "We are honored to receive this award and proud of all that our teams have accomplished in helping our customers grow their businesses."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com. To learn more about HP Inc. through SYNNEX, email hpbdm@synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Canada Limited
SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading distributor of technology products to resellers and system builders across Canada. Committed to driving growth and profitability for its resellers and vendor partners, SYNNEX Canada offers great product selection at competitive prices and supports customers with dedicated sales resources, unique financial services, expert technical support, progressive e-business tools and fast and accurate delivery with warehouses in key cities. For more information, visit synnex.ca.

About SYNNEX Corporation 
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises.  SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com. 

Safe Harbor Statement 
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.  

SNX-G 

