Synexis® and Trane® Expand Strategic Relationship

LENEXA, Kan., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synexis® LLC today announced it is expanding its strategic relationship with Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT). As part of the expanded agreement, Trane has a non-controlling minority financial interest in Synexis LLC and will serve as the exclusive HVAC channel for the Synexis Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) systems in the U.S. and Canada. The investment will help support commercial expansion efforts and accelerate product innovation as both companies work to improve indoor air quality across North America.

"Our customers count on Trane to bring indoor environmental quality solutions and strategies that deliver the best outcomes for their buildings and all the people inside," said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas for Trane Technologies. "We believe in Synexis and its differentiated technology aimed at reducing the risk of microbe spread in indoor environments. We're proud to serve as the exclusive HVAC provider for Synexis solutions and bring this proven technology to more customers as they consider appropriate measures for healthier indoor spaces."

Synexis' market-leading DHP continuously reduces pathogens in the air and on surfaces.1

"Our expanded agreement with Trane, a market leader in indoor air quality, allows us to continue our data-driven approach and aligns Synexis with a valued leader in this space," said Eric Schlote, chief executive officer (CEO) at Synexis. "Trane's investment will help us continue to educate the market on the differentiation of our patented DHP technology and support our research and development efforts to advance new products over the next few years."

DHP molecules travel throughout an enclosed space to actively reduce certain viruses, bacteria, mold, odors and many insects. Generated from ambient humidity and oxygen present in the environment, DHP can be delivered in occupied spaces at levels well below occupational airborne safety standards established by OSHA, which allows for continuous microbial reduction without disturbing normal operations and workflow.1,2 DHP goes wherever air goes, allowing it to treat hard-to-reach places.

ABOUT SYNEXIS

Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor, occupied spaces around the clock.1,3

Synexis BioDefense systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Synexis systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis technology has received Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure [ECVP] for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners) and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.4 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.3 In addition, Synexis DHP technology is supported by data from four peer-reviewed studies.1,5,6,7

For more information, visit Synexis.com.

ABOUT TRANE

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com. Visit www.trane.com/wellsphere to learn more about indoor environmental quality at Trane.

