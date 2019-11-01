Synergy One Lending Utilizes Radian Settlement Services To Provide Savings For Customers Through Centralized Title Service

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha Bank, will utilize the Radian Group Inc.'s (NYSE: RDN) centralized title service to provide greater savings to customers who are refinancing their mortgages, the companies announced.

"We're excited to work with Radian to improve the refinancing experience for our customers," said Steve Majerus, president of Synergy One Lending. "The centralized service Radian offers allows us to provide our customers with a simple and clear process that saves them money."

"Radian's centralized title model is focused entirely on lenders and is more transparent and easier to navigate than a traditional refinance. This in turn allows Radian customers to provide cost-effective service to borrowers refinancing their mortgages," said Brien McMahon, Radian's chief franchise officer.

About Synergy One Lending, Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha Bank, Synergy One Lending is an agency approved Seller/Servicer, licensed to conduct mortgage origination activities in 48 states. The Firm is strategically built to support and grow both distributed retail and consumer direct channels, while operating under the brand Retirement Funding Solutions for its reverse mortgage lending activities. Synergy One Lending also does business as Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. For more information on Synergy One Lending, visit www.s1lending.com.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title and settlement services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian's financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-utilizes-radian-settlement-services-to-provide-savings-for-customers-through-centralized-title-service-300949897.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending