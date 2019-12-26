Syndicate changes company name and rebrands itself as SIVA

VERNA, India, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to share important news regarding the evolution of our company. We are delighted to announce that the name of our parent company based in India, Syndicate Printers Ltd. has been changed, effective 19th September 2019, to SIVA Inotec Ltd. (commonly to be known as SIVA)

This name change allows us to give ourselves a new identity, in-line with the company's move into new innovative & hi-tech business segments.

The traditional business segments continue to be an integral part of the organisation.

Our commitment to our customers & partners continues to remain our highest priority.

As part of this exciting rebranding effort, we will be adopting new logos that better express our new identity. The colours of our new logo represent the company's environment sustainability initiatives, focusing on Reduce, Re-use & Recycle

Our email address & website will change to a new domain name. An auto-redirect will be applied by default on all older email ID's and websites redirecting to the new domain name as mentioned below:

Old

http://www.syndicategroup.net ; @syndicategroup.net

New

http://www.sivagroup.co ; @sivagroup.co

We thank you for your continued support and patronage and look forward to an exciting 2020.

About SIVA

SIVA is an internationally active Indian owned family business, offering innovative and niche products for Healthcare, RFID/IOT, Car Parking, Amusement & Leisure industries, with strong competencies in product R&D and production.

Our product portfolio includes Patient identification wristbands, Blood transfusion & cardiac monitoring devices, specialty RFID labels & tags for Asset tracking, Manufacturing, Automotive, AVI, People ID and many other specialty products.

Headquartered in Noida near New Delhi (India), with production facilities in UAE and India and Sales & Distribution centres in UK, Netherlands, Belgium, USA and Sweden, SIVA employs 400+ colleagues worldwide.

Our hi-tech identity is guided by our vision statement i.e. To achieve and sustain excellence across all our activities. To produce and supply superior quality and services and be recognised as a credible supplier in each of the markets we serve.

SOURCE Siva Group