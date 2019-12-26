26.12.2019 09:00:00

Syndicate changes company name and rebrands itself as SIVA

VERNA, India, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to share important news regarding the evolution of our company. We are delighted to announce that the name of our parent company based in India, Syndicate Printers Ltd. has been changed, effective 19th September 2019, to SIVA Inotec Ltd. (commonly to be known as SIVA)

This name change allows us to give ourselves a new identity, in-line with the company's move into new innovative & hi-tech business segments.

The traditional business segments continue to be an integral part of the organisation.

Our commitment to our customers & partners continues to remain our highest priority.

As part of this exciting rebranding effort, we will be adopting new logos that better express our new identity. The colours of our new logo represent the company's environment sustainability initiatives, focusing on Reduce, Re-use & Recycle

Our email address & website will change to a new domain name. An auto-redirect will be applied by default on all older email ID's and websites redirecting to the new domain name as mentioned below:

Old                            
http://www.syndicategroup.net ; @syndicategroup.net        

New
http://www.sivagroup.co ; @sivagroup.co

We thank you for your continued support and patronage and look forward to an exciting 2020.

About SIVA
SIVA is an internationally active Indian owned family business, offering innovative and niche products for Healthcare, RFID/IOT, Car Parking, Amusement & Leisure industries, with strong competencies in product R&D and production.

Our product portfolio includes Patient identification wristbands, Blood transfusion & cardiac monitoring devices, specialty RFID labels & tags for Asset tracking, Manufacturing, Automotive, AVI, People ID and many other specialty products.

Headquartered in Noida near New Delhi (India), with production facilities in UAE and India and Sales & Distribution centres in UK, Netherlands, Belgium, USA and Sweden, SIVA employs 400+ colleagues worldwide.

Our hi-tech identity is guided by our vision statement i.e. To achieve and sustain excellence across all our activities. To produce and supply superior quality and services and be recognised as a credible supplier in each of the markets we serve.

 

SOURCE Siva Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Rivale Rivian besorgt Milliarden bei Investoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;