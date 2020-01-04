04.01.2020 15:00:00

Syndiant Showcases Turn-Key Microdisplay Solutions at CES 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndiant, Inc., a leading developer of high definition LCOS microdisplays, will demonstrate its latest advances in 1080p and 4K projection technology and applications at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Syndiant will showcase a portfolio of turn-key projection system solutions and customer platforms embracing its field sequential LCOS displays:

  • Projector optical engines with assorted options for LED and Laser light sources, throw ratios, and resolutions from 720p to 4K UHD
  • Cutting edge 1080p/4K UHD Free Form See Through and Immersive Head-Mounted Display Modules
  • State-of-the-art Smart AR Glasses designed for sophisticated industrial and interactive applications
  • Reflective arrayed Waveguide Near-Eye Display Module featuring full 1080p resolution

"We believe LCOS microdisplays are the best solution to meet an accelerating demand for high quality video streaming in the era of 5G, with outstanding image quality, low power, and a mature supply chain," said Daniel Wong, CEO.  "The company is committed to supplying turn-key LCOS solutions to our customers across consumer, commercial, and industrial markets."

Syndiant's full line of microdisplay solutions and platforms will be on display during CES 2020, January 7-10, LVCC South Hall 1 – booth 22043.

About Syndiant, Inc.

Syndiant develops high definition light modulating panels and optical engines for near-eye and embedded projection displays.  Syndiant's patented all-digital LCOS technology brings high definition performance to the world's smallest personal display devices.  The company has offices in Dallas, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. www.syndiant.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndiant-showcases-turn-key-microdisplay-solutions-at-ces-2020-300980996.html

SOURCE Syndiant, Inc.

