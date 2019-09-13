13.09.2019 21:54:00

Synapse Recognized As Finalist For The PM360 Trailblazer Initiative Award In HCP Education

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medical Communications (Synapse), a leader in analytics-driven commercialization solutions, announced that its "BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality" application has been named a finalist for the 2019 PM360 Trailblazer Initiative Awards, in the Healthcare Provider Education category.

Synapse developed the application for AstraZeneca Oncology to guide physicians through the biomarker testing journey and highlight solutions to common testing obstacles. The "BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality" application was featured at 6 professional congresses, engaging thousands of healthcare professionals and facilitating self-guided interactions.

"Precision medicine is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer, but full utilization can be stymied by delayed, incomplete, or inaccurate biomarker testing," said Synapse EVP of Account Services, Stephanie Jenkins. "To encourage physicians to optimize the biomarker testing process, and ultimately allow more patients to receive the best treatment possible, we created an engagement that uses augmented reality to review the biomarker testing journey for different tumor types and provide actionable insights in a unique, interactive manner."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the distinguished cross-section of industry experts that comprise the Editorial Advisory Board of PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device fields.

Initiatives are selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and are judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

Finalists and winners will be honored during the Trailblazer Awards Gala, at Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2019. 

Contact:
Stephanie L. Jenkins,
Executive Vice President, Account Services
750 Third Avenue, Suite 1002
New York, NY 10017
646.416.5690
sjenkins@synpaseny.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synapse-recognized-as-finalist-for-the-pm360-trailblazer-initiative-award-in-hcp-education-300917995.html

SOURCE Synapse Medical Communications

