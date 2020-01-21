Synamedia Partners With USSI Global to Provide Video Network Services to Joint Customers

ATLANTA and MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with USSI Global, a leading provider of network, broadcast and digital media services, to serve joint customers in the United States. Through this collaboration, USSI will provide technical and logistics support, fulfillment and deployment services for both new and existing Synamedia video network customers. The companies will also partner to help customers with a go-to-market strategy for ATSC 3.0, the next generation broadcast standard.

Synamedia's best-in-class video distribution technology and existing relationships within the broadcast and service provider sectors enable USSI to expand its content portfolio to meet the digital content distribution needs of their customers. USSI provides systems integration services – including factory testing, deployment and installation – for customers of Synamedia's PowerVu distribution systems, as well as logistics, fulfillment and signal authorization services for users of Synamedia's D9800 Network Transport Receiver to support high efficiency video coding (HEVC) and ultrahigh-definition (UHD) delivery over satellite and IP terrestrial content distribution networks. Additionally, USSI provides on-site assistance and software updates for Synamedia's PowerVu Network Center users.

"We're thrilled to be trusted by Synamedia to bring its best-of-breed video network technology to our joint customers in the U.S.," said David Christiano, CEO and President of USSI. "Not only does this partnership allow us to expand the portfolio of services available to our customers, but it also enables us to broaden our reach and provide third-party equipment to all users of Synamedia's PowerVu portfolio. We share Synamedia's commitment to delivering the best services and technology, and our customers will benefit from the expanded offerings and capabilities at the heart of this partnership."

"As the industry continues to transition to cloud-based environments, we are working closely with USSI to provide the software integration necessary to achieve the functionality that our customers need to continue being successful," said Dave Longaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Synamedia. "We're constantly seeking the best technical support and fulfillment services, and USSI has been an instrumental partner in seamlessly integrating and maintaining our solutions, helping our joint customers to win in the age of infinite entertainment."

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. Our video network business unit boasts a portfolio designed to ratchet up the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming, featuring award winning services such as our virtualized Digital Content Manager, and ATSC 3.0 solutions. Synamedia is trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

