20.12.2019 01:30:00

Synack Securing the #Road2Tokyo for the World's Best Security Researchers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synack, the most trusted crowdsourced security platform, is announcing a first-of-its-kind event of herculean proportions: the 2020 Synack HackerHangouts #Road2Tokyo. It is open to anyone who qualifies to join the Synack Red Team (SRT), Synack's crowdsourced team of security researchers. The 2020 HackerHangouts include five events in four countries to recognize, reward and build community for the most skilled, trusted ethical hackers in the world. Representing 80 countries, the SRT will compete to earn spots at three regional hacking events. Winners in each region and those from a fourth event - a Capture the Flag contest - will convene for the ultimate prize this summer in Tokyo, Japan - home of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Synack is partnering with Japan's Red Team Technologies to make this world-class experience in Tokyo a reality.

The best, brightest, and most trustworthy SRT will have proven their merit via hacking contests to earn an invitation to this gathering of their peers. Each event combines vulnerability hunting, education, and entertainment over several days. Previous HackerHangouts have included leaping into lakes from high above Costa Rican waterfalls, surfing in sunny Cabo San Lucas, and bouncing through Balinese jungles on ATVs. Hacking for money and pride is part of every day's agenda.

Hack to Win

The HackerHangouts will be held starting in Austin, Texas in February, 2020. Goa, India and a to-be-announced location in Europe are next before the #Road2Tokyo ends in Japan.

"We are looking forward to hosting the world's best security researchers this summer," said Takuya Okada, CEO of Red Team Technologies (RT2), a Synack-focused security provider based in Tokyo. According to Okada-san, "Security is very important to every company, especially many international and Japanese companies who know the eyes of the world will be upon them during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Each regional HackerHangout has a full and varied agenda. In some locations, Synack customers will be present as their assets get tested by the best of the Synack Red Team. It will include hand-selected activities that give researchers the opportunity to build relationships, learn from hackers who think differently and solve problems in order to build a more secure world around them. SRT get to share their finds with each other - Show and Tell - in order to learn new techniques, tools, ideas and get inspiration for even better finds.

"This is an evolution of the ethical hacker experience Synack has offered for more than 5 years," said Ryan Rutan, Head of Synack Community. "Ethical researchers are motivated by more than just bug bounty payouts. The HackerHangout #Road2Tokyo was designed to emphasize ways to earn money that build on each other, while opening doors to high-quality memories, learning experiences, fun and hacking on the toughest best-in-class targets. It's the challenge that keeps on giving!"

Between 80 and 120 hackers are expected to participate onsite along the #Road2Tokyo, with even more virtual participants. The countdown starts now - 9 months until the championship event!

About Synack

Synack, the most trusted crowdsourced security platform, delivers continuous and scalable penetration testing with actionable results. The company combines the world's most skilled and trusted ethical hackers with AI-enabled technology to create an efficient and effective security solution. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets, and close to $1 trillion in Fortune 500 revenue. Synack was founded in 2013 by former US Department of Defense hackers Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO. For more information, please visit http://www.synack.com and http://www.synack.com/red-team.

 

SOURCE Synack

