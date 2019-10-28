Symphony Talent Appoints Havas, SapientRazorfish Veteran As Its Chief Creative Officer For US Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions, today announced it has named Gunnar Kiene as Chief Creative Officer for the organization's US operations. In his new role, Kiene will be responsible for helping to set the creative vision for the organization and will oversee innovation, engagement and the creative direction for Symphony Talent's roster of clients. He will also be leading Symphony Talent's overall product experience. This appointment drives Symphony Talent's key differentiator as a leader in creativity and technology and amplifies its competitive advantage in the market.

"Symphony Talent is challenging the industry and redefining how technology and creativity should be brought together to help talent leaders amplify their brand," said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO, Symphony Talent. "Gunnar's passion to embed design with purpose and value adds another dimension to our ability to create more personalized and meaningful experiences and solidifies our position as the lead innovator in the market."

According to Nair, the digital era has accelerated and radically changed candidate experiences. "The candidate experience is the new battleground for talent acquisition and Symphony Talent is leading the charge. Brands, especially in the US, need a renewed focus on bold creative expression to transform their employer brands and candidate experiences. Gunnar's digital leadership, coupled with our award-winning creative and data-driven technology, is the game-changer that will revolutionize the recruitment marketing industry."

Kiene joins Symphony Talent with more than 20 years of experience in design and advertising. Previously, Kiene was the Executive Creative Director at Havas where he reinforced design thinking while leading a multidisciplinary team across design, UX and copy. Before that, Kiene led the New York Creative department at SapientRazorfish where he helped triple the size of the business, working across accounts such as MasterCard, Lufthansa, Target and Verizon. He also helped stand up their product innovation practice which laid the foundation for many of his projects including Marcel , the new employee enablement and engagement platform of the Publicis Groupe. Kiene began his career with agencies R/GA and Atmosphere BBDO and most recently served as Executive Creative Director for Gunnar Kiene Consulting.

"Symphony Talent's ability to pair its storied employer branding expertise with its leading technology to help clients successfully navigate brand transformation demonstrates it unrivaled leadership in the industry," said Kiene. "After meeting with Roopesh and the Symphony Talent team, I immediately knew our visions of combining strategy, creative and innovation were aligned. I could not be more excited to collaborate with Symphony Talent's global teams to deliver exceptional brand transformations and experiences to our clients."

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphony-talent-appoints-havas-sapientrazorfish-veteran-as-its-chief-creative-officer-for-us-operations-300946310.html

SOURCE Symphony Talent