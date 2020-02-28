28.02.2020 14:38:00

Symmons Water Management is now Symmons Evolution®

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmons Industries, Inc. is excited to announce that Symmons Water Management has changed its name to Symmons Evolution®. Evolution is defined as the "gradual development of something, especially from a simple to a more complex form," and that is exactly what Symmons has done with its Evolution water management platform. Symmons has taken its 80+ years of water management knowledge and is amplifying it with today's advanced technologies to provide customers with the best-in-class water monitoring and protection system.

The Symmons Evolution® water management system.

Of the product name change from Symmons Water Management to Symmons Evolution, Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In 81 years of business, the one constant at Symmons has been our willingness to change and adapt, to ensure growth and create possibilities.  The new Evolution name aptly captures how we continue to reimagine how the world uses and manages water."

Launched in May 2019, Symmons Evolution was developed to help commercial properties detect and resolve water issues. The platform monitors a property's water system and gives staff instant alerts when water issues occur, which makes it faster and more cost-effective to find and fix water issues.

  • Improve guest experience by catching water performance issues early and often before they impact guests.
  • Improve performance and gain insights into both the structure and performance of a property's water system.
  • Protect revenue by preventing negative reviews and lower ratings, which impact a property's ADRs and occupancy rates.
  • Quickly diagnose the cause of water issues for faster and less costly fixes.

For more information about Symmons Evolution, please visit: www.symmons.com/evolution  

About Symmons Industries

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products that improve water experiences. Backed by a customer-first culture, Symmons offers a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed plumbing solutions for residential and commercial applications. Symmons eliminated the problem of "Shower Shock" with the invention of Safetymix®, the first pressure-balancing valve, which brought about major revisions to plumbing code standards nationally. Symmons launched the Temptrol Rapid Install™ shower valve, making the highest quality shower valve in the industry faster and easier to install. The Symmons Evolution® platform helps properties detect and resolve water issues, ensuring safe and comfortable showers for guests.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately-held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symmons-water-management-is-now-symmons-evolution-301013352.html

SOURCE Symmons Industries, Inc.

Nachrichten

