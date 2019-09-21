+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 04:13:00

SymbioCellTech Announces Publication in PLOS ONE, Demonstrating 'Neo-Islets' as Significant Advance in Stem Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SymbioCellTech, LLC , a biotechnology company in Salt Lake City pioneering stem cell therapy for diabetes and associated auto-immune disorders and microvascular conditions, today announced the online journal PLOS ONE published interim data demonstrating ongoing safety and efficacy of "Neo-Islet" cellular therapy, a technology that co-aggregates mesenchymal stem cells with culture-expanded pancreatic islet cells to form three-dimensional cellular clusters, termed "Neo-Islets." A single dose of Neo-Islets administered into the abdominal cavity provides durable blood sugar control without the need for potentially toxic anti-rejection drugs or encapsulation devices.

Type-1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease in which the patient's own immune system attacks and destroys the islet cells of the pancreas, resulting in an inability for the body to produce insulin. The American Diabetes Association estimates that over 20% of U.S. medical expenditures can be attributed to the provision of diabetes care, and the World Health Organization estimates over 10,000 people die every day from diabetes and its associated complications. The standard cell therapy for Type 1 diabetes is islet cell transplantation into the liver, however, this approach is expensive and has serious drawbacks, including the need for potentially toxic immunosuppressive drugs, and it also suffers from a lack of available donor pancreas cells to treat the large number of patients in need of therapy.

In order to avoid the need for immunosuppressive agents, other biotechnology companies have utilized artificial encapsulation devices made from foreign material, however, scientists at SymbioCellTech have employed adult stem cells to block the immune attack on transplanted pancreatic islet cells, a process they term "natural encapsulation." By using this approach, rather than placing an artificial device in the body, the Neo-Islets do not mount a foreign body reaction that can lead to graft and therapy failure. Neo-Islets are biologically pure cellular structures that possess all functions of normal pancreatic islet cells, while permanently shielding their pancreatic islet cell component from rejection and immune-mediated destruction. 

In the PLOS ONE journal article, Interim report on the effective intraperitoneal therapy of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus in pet dogs using "Neo-Islets," aggregates of adipose stem and pancreatic islet cells (INAD 012-776), SymbioCellTech scientists describe the results of implanted Neo-Islets into pet dogs that had naturally developed auto-immune Type-1 diabetes, which largely resembles human Type I diabetes. Within a few months, all treated dogs experienced a reduction in the need for exogenous insulin without the need for anti-rejection drugs or encapsulation devices. SCT previously showed the Neo-Islets continue to produce all physiological hormones that normal healthy pancreatic islets secrete (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5689775/).

Based on the strength of these preclinical data, SymbioCellTech is preparing for an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) submission to gain approval to begin testing Neo-Islet therapy in human clinical trials in patients with Type I diabetes.

In conclusion, SymbioCellTech scientists believe that Neo-Islet therapy is a durable all-biologic platform that has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a Type I Diabetes and other auto-immune diseases. Currently, SymbioCellTech is focused on treating insulin-dependent diabetes due to the magnitude of this global medical problem.

The cited publication can be found here: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0218688

About SymbioCellTech:

SymbioCellTech, LLC is a privately held biotechnology company in Salt Lake City, Utah, focused on the development of stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes, microvascular, neurodegenerative, and auto-immune diseases. The aforementioned results are from an FDA-approved canine clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of Neo-Islets as a functional cure for Type-1 diabetes in pet dogs. SymbioCellTech is now preparing an FDA IND submission for human clinical trials for Type-1 diabetes. For more information on SymbioCellTech, please visit www.symbiocelltech.com.   

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symbiocelltech-announces-publication-in-plos-one-demonstrating-neo-islets-as-significant-advance-in-stem-cell-therapy-for-type-1-diabetes-300922753.html

SOURCE SymbioCellTech, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Verhandlungen über zusätzliches Kapital
SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Schmolz+Bickenbach-CEO: Müssen Stellen abbauen - Prüfen Verkauf von Immobilien - Aktie gefragt
Huawei erfindet das Smartphone neu, enthüllt bahnbrechende HUAWEI Mate 30-Serie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB