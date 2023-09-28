Sylvain Le Borgne is appointed Chief Data Officer at JCDecaux

Paris, September 28th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has announced the appointment of Sylvain Le Borgne at JCDecaux as Group Chief Data Officer, effective on October 13th. He takes over from François-Xavier Pierrel who has decided to embark on a new professional adventure.

Sylvain Le Borgne began his career at Adream and Actustar.com, companies he co-founded in 1998 where he acted as Chief Executive Officer until 2007. In 2008, he co-founded Adledge, a company specialised in the development of tools and Ad Verification algorithms and digital advertising visibility measurement, where he was Chief Executive Officer until 2011. He then joined Havas Group, where he held various management functions, first within Havas Digital and then at Havas Media, as EVP, Head of Technology and Data Operations. There, he developed a Data and Media consulting and services offering that has become the reference. From 2019 to 2022, Sylvain was Head of Expertise & Innovation at fifty-five. Since 2022, Sylvain was Chief Partnership & Product Officer and Head of Data & Analytics at MediaMath, overseeing also the European Business.

Sylvain will leverage his entrepreneurial spirit, his deep knowledge of the media sector and his data expertise, both in France and internationally, in the service of JCDecaux and its different businesses. His ability to steer transformation and innovation projects will be a valuable strength to pursue the development of the DataCorp Department, created in 2018 and which has contributed to the digital transformation of JCDecaux.

Sylvain will be responsible for strategy, governance and data operations within JCDecaux. He will guarantee the audience measurement strategy to serve the different JCDecaux sales channels and will strive to provide ever-more valuable and efficient solutions to support brands in their communication strategies, for the benefit of OOH and DOOH. He will also be in charge of accelerating data usage within the other company functions by developing tools with business lines to ensure greater operating efficiency, notably for Departments in relationships with cities and partners, Operations, R&D, Sustainable Development and Quality as well as Finance. He will also lead the development of a Data Management Platform (DMP) in collaboration with Displayce, the Demand-Side Platform with which JCDecaux formed a strategic alliance in July 2022, to centralise and efficiently manage and operate audience data internationally.

Sylvain Le Borgne is a graduate of Audencia and has an MBA from the Bowling Green State University in Ohio, USA.

Based in Neuilly, Sylvain Le Borgne will report to the Executive Board and to his co-Chief Executive Officer.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sylvain Le Borgne as Group Chief Data Officer at JCDecaux. His entrepreneurial spirit, his expertise in media and data, as well as his leadership will be key in pursuing the development of the DataCorp Department and accelerating the digital transformation of our media. We count on Sylvain and his teams to continue to leverage the considerable potential offered by collecting, analysing and modelling aggregated, anonymised and GDPR compliant data, to meet the new needs of our customers, brands and agencies, and to offer them ever-more efficient targeted solutions."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a) – H1 2023 revenue: €1,585m (a)

– H1 2023 revenue: €1,585m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment