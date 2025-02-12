Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2025 08:30:00

Syensqo - Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Syensqo
79.50 EUR -0.59%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. 

Brussels, Belgium – February 12, 2025 - 8:30 CET
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
February 06, 20252.99%0.65%3.65%
February 07, 20253.01%0.64%3.65%

The latest notification, dated February 07, 2025 and received on February 10, 2025, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
  • Notified by BlackRock Inc.: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 07, 2025
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards  
  • Denominator: 105,032,929
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		 +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 28
+32 478 69 74 20

 		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 487 74 38 07
+32 478 32 62 72


Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo 

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates. 
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

Attachments


