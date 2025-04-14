Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.04.2025 17:45:00

Syensqo - Acquisition of own shares

Syensqo
56.52 EUR 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, Belgium – April 14, 2025 - 17:45 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo” or the "Company”) pursues its Share Buyback Program (or the "Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million.

This third tranche began on February 27, 2025 and will run until June 27, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to €50 million (of the €300 million Program). The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this tranche.

In the framework of this tranche, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 134,948 Syensqo shares in the period from April 07, 2025 up to and including April 11, 2025, as follows: 

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€)
07-Apr-25 CEUX 632 56.57 35,754.01 56.4 56.62
07-Apr-25 XBRU 11,156 56.01 624,815.21 53.88 59.02
08-Apr-25 CEUX 13,263 57.62 764,269.76 56.46 58.64
08-Apr-25 XBRU 11,669 57.55 671,507.77 56.5 58.52
09-Apr-25 CEUX 28,549 54.79 1,564,225.40 53.94 55.88
09-Apr-25 XBRU 46,192 54.67 2,525,635.36 53.94 55.88
10-Apr-25 CEUX 5,135 57.58 295,683.06 56.52 60.34
10-Apr-25 XBRU 4,667 57.92 270,324.77 56.5 62.48
11-Apr-25 CEUX 7,927 56.10 444,726.10 55.24 57.6
11-Apr-25 XBRU 5,758 56.12 323,151.63 55.18 57.6
Total 134,948 7,520,093.09  

As of April 11, 2025, the Company held a total of 1,688,774 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 291,371 Syensqo shares in the framework of the third tranche of the ongoing €300 million Program that started on November 5, 2024; 
  • 746,031 Syensqo shares in the framework of the LTIP Share Buyback Program that ended on October 23, 2024;
  • 651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com 		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament 		+44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 28
+32 478 69 74 20

  		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber 		+32 487 74 38 07
+32 478 32 62 72


 

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo 

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates. 
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

Attachment


