16.12.2024 17:45:00

Syensqo - Acquisition of own shares

Syensqo
74.98 EUR -2.81%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, Belgium – December 16, 2024 - 17:45 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo” or the "Company”) announces that pursuant to its new Share Buyback Program (or the "Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the first tranche of this Program. 

This second phase began on December 04, 2024 and will run until February 26, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to €50 million (of the €300 million Program). The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this first tranche.

In the framework of its second tranche, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 70,000 Syensqo shares in the period from 09 December up to and including 13 December 2024, as follows: 

Date of purchaseMarket / MTFNumber of sharesAverage price paid (€)Total (€)Lowest price paid (€)Highest price paid (€)
09-Dec-24AQEU465.0076.1135,392.1375.4876.67
09-Dec-24CEUX2,173.0076.56166,355.9775.4476.82
09-Dec-24XBRU7,362.0076.42562,606.2575.4276.83
10-Dec-24XBRU10,000.0076.69766,852.0075.5077.58
11-Dec-24XBRU20,000.0077.461,549,124.0076.2478.42
12-Dec-24XBRU20,000.0077.571,551,362.0077.2778.11
13-Dec-24CEUX1,860.0075.60140,624.7475.1877.03
13-Dec-24XBRU8,140.0075.82617,145.5075.1777.06
Total70,000 5,389,463  

As of December 13, 2024, the Company held a total of 1,709,830 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 130,000 Syensqo shares in the framework of the second tranche of the €300 million Share Buyback Program that started on November 5, 2024; 
  • 928,458 Syensqo shares in the framework of the LTIP Share Buyback Program that ended on October 23, 2024;
  • 651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com 		Media 
media.relations@syensqo.com 
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		+44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo 

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates. 
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

